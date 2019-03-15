Fortinet Inc (FTNT) Stake Boosted by QS Investors LLC

QS Investors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Fortinet Inc (NASDAQ:FTNT) by 20.5% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 99,462 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 16,943 shares during the period. QS Investors LLC’s holdings in Fortinet were worth $7,006,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tarbox Family Office Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Fortinet during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Sun Life Financial INC purchased a new position in shares of Fortinet during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Guardian Life Insurance Co. of America purchased a new position in shares of Fortinet during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Bremer Trust National Association purchased a new position in shares of Fortinet during the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Gemmer Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Fortinet by 145.6% in the fourth quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 641 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 380 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 73.78% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on FTNT. BidaskClub cut shares of Fortinet from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Fortinet from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $94.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 12th. First Analysis upgraded shares of Fortinet from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $80.00 to $92.00 in a report on Friday, February 8th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Fortinet from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 7th. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of Fortinet from $88.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $80.86.

In related news, VP Michael Xie sold 9,124 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.54, for a total transaction of $743,970.96. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 6,460,100 shares in the company, valued at $526,756,554. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CFO Keith Jensen sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.84, for a total transaction of $868,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 10,669 shares in the company, valued at approximately $926,495.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 197,127 shares of company stock worth $16,334,589. Corporate insiders own 17.70% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:FTNT opened at $83.79 on Friday. Fortinet Inc has a 52 week low of $51.97 and a 52 week high of $94.37. The company has a market cap of $14.40 billion, a PE ratio of 74.15, a PEG ratio of 3.92 and a beta of 0.92.

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 6th. The software maker reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.11. Fortinet had a net margin of 18.44% and a return on equity of 22.72%. The firm had revenue of $507.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $496.33 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.32 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Fortinet Inc will post 1.25 EPS for the current year.

About Fortinet

Fortinet, Inc provides broad, automated, and integrated cybersecurity solutions worldwide. It offers FortiGate hardware and software licenses that provide various security and networking functions, including firewall, intrusion prevention, anti-malware, virtual private network, application control, Web filtering, anti-spam, and WAN acceleration; and FortiSandbox technology that delivers proactive detection and mitigation services; and FortiSIEM family of products, which offers a cloud-ready security information and event management solution for enterprises and service providers.

