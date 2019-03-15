Fort L.P. Has $417,000 Holdings in Rogers Communications Inc. (RCI)

Fort L.P. raised its holdings in Rogers Communications Inc. (NYSE:RCI) (TSE:RCI.B) by 1,080.4% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 8,133 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,444 shares during the quarter. Fort L.P.’s holdings in Rogers Communications were worth $417,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Lindbrook Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Rogers Communications in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. We Are One Seven LLC bought a new position in shares of Rogers Communications in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Enlightenment Research LLC bought a new position in shares of Rogers Communications in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new position in shares of Rogers Communications in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $72,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in shares of Rogers Communications by 157.9% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,710 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 1,047 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.67% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on RCI. ValuEngine lowered shares of Rogers Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Raymond James lowered shares of Rogers Communications to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 27th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Rogers Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 15th. TD Securities lowered shares of Rogers Communications to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 6th. Finally, Echelon Wealth Partners reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Rogers Communications in a research report on Friday, January 25th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $54.68.

Shares of RCI stock opened at $54.34 on Friday. Rogers Communications Inc. has a 1 year low of $43.11 and a 1 year high of $55.93. The firm has a market cap of $27.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.22, a P/E/G ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.72.

Rogers Communications (NYSE:RCI) (TSE:RCI.B) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 24th. The Wireless communications provider reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.32. Rogers Communications had a net margin of 13.63% and a return on equity of 29.05%. The business had revenue of $3.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.87 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.88 earnings per share. Rogers Communications’s revenue was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Rogers Communications Inc. will post 3.55 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 12th will be given a dividend of $0.3762 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 11th. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.77%. This is a positive change from Rogers Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. Rogers Communications’s payout ratio is 45.37%.

About Rogers Communications

Rogers Communications Inc operates as a communications and media company in Canada. The company's Wireless segment offers wireless telecommunications services to consumers and businesses under the Rogers, Fido, and chatr brands; and wireless devices, services, and applications. This segment distributes its products through independent dealer networks, company-owned retail stores, retail chains and convenience stores, e-commerce sites, call centers and outbound telemarketing, and other distribution channels.

