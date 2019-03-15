Foresters Investment Management Company Inc. Sells 54,950 Shares of American Express (AXP)

Foresters Investment Management Company Inc. lowered its position in American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 10.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 459,476 shares of the payment services company’s stock after selling 54,950 shares during the quarter. American Express makes up approximately 0.8% of Foresters Investment Management Company Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. Foresters Investment Management Company Inc.’s holdings in American Express were worth $43,797,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of AXP. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its stake in shares of American Express by 9,218.5% during the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 7,340,593 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $77,000 after acquiring an additional 7,261,819 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of American Express by 71.6% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 16,447,370 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $1,751,481,000 after acquiring an additional 6,861,701 shares in the last quarter. Third Point LLC bought a new stake in shares of American Express during the 3rd quarter worth about $532,450,000. Matthew Goff Investment Advisor LLC boosted its stake in shares of American Express by 9,700.1% during the 3rd quarter. Matthew Goff Investment Advisor LLC now owns 4,829,970 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $49,285,000 after acquiring an additional 4,780,685 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of American Express by 20.8% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,393,693 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $680,864,000 after acquiring an additional 1,098,834 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.07% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:AXP opened at $112.35 on Friday. American Express has a twelve month low of $89.05 and a twelve month high of $114.55. The company has a market cap of $93.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a quick ratio of 1.93, a current ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.62.

American Express (NYSE:AXP) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 17th. The payment services company reported $1.74 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.80 by ($0.06). American Express had a net margin of 17.08% and a return on equity of 30.35%. The business had revenue of $10.47 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.54 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.58 EPS. American Express’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that American Express will post 8.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 5th will be issued a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 4th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.39%. American Express’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 21.28%.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on AXP. Wells Fargo & Co decreased their price target on American Express from $122.00 to $115.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 3rd. Bank of America upped their price target on American Express from $108.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. Buckingham Research downgraded American Express from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $112.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, November 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research downgraded American Express from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 3rd. Finally, Atlantic Securities upgraded American Express from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $100.80 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. American Express presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $112.25.

In other American Express news, EVP Richard Petrino sold 2,444 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.11, for a total value of $261,776.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 7,591 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $813,072.01. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Stephen J. Squeri sold 12,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.02, for a total value of $1,287,750.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

American Express Profile

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services to consumers and businesses worldwide. It operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services.

