Foresters Investment Management Company Inc. Purchases Shares of 296,500 Cabot Oil & Gas Co. (COG)

Foresters Investment Management Company Inc. purchased a new stake in Cabot Oil & Gas Co. (NYSE:COG) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 296,500 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,627,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of COG. First Hawaiian Bank lifted its stake in shares of Cabot Oil & Gas by 67.7% in the 4th quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 29,861 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $668,000 after purchasing an additional 12,059 shares in the last quarter. Korea Investment CORP lifted its stake in shares of Cabot Oil & Gas by 99.4% in the 3rd quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 1,008,383 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $22,709,000 after purchasing an additional 502,782 shares in the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co acquired a new position in shares of Cabot Oil & Gas in the 4th quarter valued at about $98,000. Twin Tree Management LP lifted its stake in shares of Cabot Oil & Gas by 15.6% in the 3rd quarter. Twin Tree Management LP now owns 141,371 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $3,184,000 after purchasing an additional 19,055 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Her Majesty the Queen in Right of the Province of Alberta as represented by Alberta Investment Management Corp lifted its stake in shares of Cabot Oil & Gas by 65.2% in the 3rd quarter. Her Majesty the Queen in Right of the Province of Alberta as represented by Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 81,592 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $1,837,000 after purchasing an additional 32,200 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.98% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Williams Capital set a $27.00 price objective on Cabot Oil & Gas and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 12th. ValuEngine raised Cabot Oil & Gas from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 4th. Citigroup raised Cabot Oil & Gas from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 21st. MKM Partners assumed coverage on Cabot Oil & Gas in a research note on Wednesday, December 5th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $27.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Cabot Oil & Gas from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 27th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $28.07.

Cabot Oil & Gas stock opened at $26.05 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $11.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.05, a P/E/G ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. Cabot Oil & Gas Co. has a one year low of $20.94 and a one year high of $27.40.

Cabot Oil & Gas (NYSE:COG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 22nd. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.58 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $716.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $659.51 million. Cabot Oil & Gas had a return on equity of 23.35% and a net margin of 25.46%. The business’s revenue was up 78.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.13 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Cabot Oil & Gas Co. will post 1.77 EPS for the current year.

About Cabot Oil & Gas

Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation, an independent oil and gas company, explores for, exploits, develops, produces, and markets natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It primarily focuses on the Marcellus Shale with approximately 172,000 net acres in the dry gas window of the play located in Susquehanna County, Pennsylvania; and the Eagle Ford Shale with approximately 79,000 net acres in the oil window of the play located in Atascosa, Frio, and La Salle Counties, Texas.

