Foresters Investment Management Company Inc. Increases Holdings in NINTENDO LTD/ADR (NTDOY)

Foresters Investment Management Company Inc. grew its position in NINTENDO LTD/ADR (OTCMKTS:NTDOY) by 29.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 142,500 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 32,700 shares during the quarter. Foresters Investment Management Company Inc.’s holdings in NINTENDO LTD/ADR were worth $4,717,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Gagnon Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of NINTENDO LTD/ADR by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Gagnon Securities LLC now owns 32,419 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,082,000 after acquiring an additional 470 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in shares of NINTENDO LTD/ADR by 48.3% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 12,078 shares of the company’s stock worth $390,000 after acquiring an additional 3,931 shares during the period. Boston Common Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of NINTENDO LTD/ADR by 35.7% in the 4th quarter. Boston Common Asset Management LLC now owns 22,682 shares of the company’s stock worth $757,000 after acquiring an additional 5,968 shares during the period. American National Insurance Co. TX bought a new stake in shares of NINTENDO LTD/ADR in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $425,000. Finally, Hartline Investment Corp lifted its position in shares of NINTENDO LTD/ADR by 38.8% in the 3rd quarter. Hartline Investment Corp now owns 71,151 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,235,000 after acquiring an additional 19,880 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

NINTENDO LTD/ADR stock opened at $33.95 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $32.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.72 and a beta of 1.06. NINTENDO LTD/ADR has a one year low of $31.38 and a one year high of $57.96.

NINTENDO LTD/ADR (OTCMKTS:NTDOY) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 31st. The company reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $5.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.69 billion. NINTENDO LTD/ADR had a return on equity of 13.01% and a net margin of 14.42%. On average, analysts forecast that NINTENDO LTD/ADR will post 1.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NTDOY has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded NINTENDO LTD/ADR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 2nd. ValuEngine downgraded NINTENDO LTD/ADR from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 2nd. Finally, Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating on shares of NINTENDO LTD/ADR in a research report on Monday, January 28th.

Nintendo Co, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells electronic entertainment products in Japan, the United States, Europe, Australia, Asia, and internationally. It provides video game platforms, playing cards, Karuta, and other products; and handheld and home console hardware and related software.

