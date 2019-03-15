Foresters Investment Management Company Inc. Has $7.24 Million Stake in Green Bancorp Inc (GNBC)

Foresters Investment Management Company Inc. lifted its position in Green Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:GNBC) by 24.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 422,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 83,100 shares during the period. Foresters Investment Management Company Inc. owned about 1.13% of Green Bancorp worth $7,238,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Aristotle Capital Boston LLC lifted its stake in shares of Green Bancorp by 6.5% in the third quarter. Aristotle Capital Boston LLC now owns 363,338 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,030,000 after buying an additional 22,126 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in Green Bancorp by 7.5% during the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 39,842 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $880,000 after purchasing an additional 2,792 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in Green Bancorp by 218.4% during the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 77,694 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,717,000 after purchasing an additional 53,294 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in Green Bancorp by 55.7% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 125,384 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,149,000 after purchasing an additional 44,833 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Green Bancorp by 3.9% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 316,316 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,833,000 after purchasing an additional 11,806 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.33% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Green Bancorp stock opened at $17.14 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $640.52 million, a P/E ratio of 14.17 and a beta of 2.05. Green Bancorp Inc has a twelve month low of $16.21 and a twelve month high of $25.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02.

Green Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Green Bank, N.A. that provides commercial and private banking services primarily in Texas. It offers deposit accounts, such as demand, savings, money market, and time accounts. The company also provides loans, including commercial and industrial loans, including commercial lines of credit, working capital loans, commercial real estate-backed loans, mortgage-warehouse lines, term loans, equipment financing, borrowing base loans, real estate construction loans, homebuilder loans, government guaranteed loans, purchased receivables financing, letters of credit, and other loan products, as well as acquisition, expansion, and development loans to national and regional companies, real estate developers, mortgage lenders, manufacturing and industrial companies, and other businesses.

