Fluidigm (FLDM) Shares Gap Up Following Analyst Upgrade

Fluidigm Co. (NASDAQ:FLDM) gapped up before the market opened on Thursday after Piper Jaffray Companies raised their price target on the stock from $10.00 to $14.00. The stock had previously closed at $12.02, but opened at $12.79. Piper Jaffray Companies currently has an overweight rating on the stock. Fluidigm shares last traded at $13.81, with a volume of 2364797 shares.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on FLDM. BidaskClub raised Fluidigm from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised Fluidigm from a “strong sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. Janney Montgomery Scott raised Fluidigm from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 3rd. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Fluidigm from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Fluidigm currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.00.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FLDM. RTW Investments LP acquired a new position in Fluidigm in the fourth quarter worth approximately $7,622,000. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in Fluidigm by 171.1% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 932,996 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $8,042,000 after buying an additional 588,862 shares during the last quarter. Pura Vida Investments LLC grew its position in Fluidigm by 199.6% in the fourth quarter. Pura Vida Investments LLC now owns 678,596 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $5,850,000 after buying an additional 452,096 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Fluidigm in the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,278,000. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP grew its position in Fluidigm by 110.7% in the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 485,800 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $4,188,000 after buying an additional 255,244 shares during the last quarter.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.56, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 1.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $551.27 million, a PE ratio of -17.26 and a beta of 2.40.

Fluidigm (NASDAQ:FLDM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 7th. The medical research company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $32.33 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.55 million. Fluidigm had a negative net margin of 52.24% and a negative return on equity of 90.07%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Fluidigm Co. will post -0.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Fluidigm Corporation creates, manufactures, and markets technologies and tools for life sciences research in the United States and Europe. It offers analytical systems comprising Helios system, Hyperion imaging system, and Hyperion tissue imager; and assays and reagents, including Maxpar reagents. The company also provides preparatory instruments, such as access array and Juno systems; and analytical instruments comprising Biomark HD system and EP1 system.

