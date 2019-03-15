Fluidigm (FLDM) Coverage Initiated at BTIG Research

Stock analysts at BTIG Research assumed coverage on shares of Fluidigm (NASDAQ:FLDM) in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Marketbeat.com reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price target on the medical research company’s stock. BTIG Research’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 8.62% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on FLDM. BidaskClub raised shares of Fluidigm from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Fluidigm from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.25 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 29th. ValuEngine raised shares of Fluidigm from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 2nd. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott raised shares of Fluidigm from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $14.00.

Shares of FLDM opened at $13.81 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $551.27 million, a P/E ratio of -17.26 and a beta of 2.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.56, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 1.85. Fluidigm has a twelve month low of $4.65 and a twelve month high of $14.50.

Fluidigm (NASDAQ:FLDM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 7th. The medical research company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $32.33 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.55 million. Fluidigm had a negative net margin of 52.24% and a negative return on equity of 90.07%. Analysts predict that Fluidigm will post -0.71 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FLDM. Quantamental Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Fluidigm in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of Fluidigm by 149.3% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 14,449 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $125,000 after purchasing an additional 8,654 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in shares of Fluidigm by 42.9% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 34,489 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $297,000 after purchasing an additional 10,358 shares during the period. United Services Automobile Association bought a new position in shares of Fluidigm in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $102,000. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. bought a new position in shares of Fluidigm in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $115,000.

Fluidigm Company Profile

Fluidigm Corporation creates, manufactures, and markets technologies and tools for life sciences research in the United States and Europe. It offers analytical systems comprising Helios system, Hyperion imaging system, and Hyperion tissue imager; and assays and reagents, including Maxpar reagents. The company also provides preparatory instruments, such as access array and Juno systems; and analytical instruments comprising Biomark HD system and EP1 system.

