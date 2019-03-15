Floor & Decor Holdings Inc (FND) Position Raised by Timucuan Asset Management Inc. FL

Timucuan Asset Management Inc. FL boosted its stake in Floor & Decor Holdings Inc (NYSE:FND) by 99.9% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 2,593,417 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,295,853 shares during the quarter. Floor & Decor comprises about 4.8% of Timucuan Asset Management Inc. FL’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position. Timucuan Asset Management Inc. FL’s holdings in Floor & Decor were worth $67,170,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. purchased a new stake in Floor & Decor in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Floor & Decor by 42.2% during the fourth quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 1,398 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 415 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in Floor & Decor by 99.4% during the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,715 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 855 shares during the period. We Are One Seven LLC purchased a new stake in Floor & Decor during the fourth quarter worth approximately $51,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in Floor & Decor by 62.2% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,142 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,000 after buying an additional 1,589 shares during the period.

Several research firms have issued reports on FND. TheStreet upgraded shares of Floor & Decor from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Robert W. Baird began coverage on shares of Floor & Decor in a research note on Monday, March 4th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $48.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley set a $36.00 price objective on shares of Floor & Decor and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 22nd. Wedbush set a $43.00 price objective on shares of Floor & Decor and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 22nd. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $44.00 price objective (up from $40.00) on shares of Floor & Decor in a research note on Friday, February 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Floor & Decor currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $41.78.

Shares of NYSE FND traded up $0.39 during trading on Friday, reaching $38.84. 32,555 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,432,157. Floor & Decor Holdings Inc has a twelve month low of $23.30 and a twelve month high of $58.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The stock has a market cap of $3.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.01, a PEG ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.67.

Floor & Decor (NYSE:FND) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 21st. The company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.02. Floor & Decor had a net margin of 6.80% and a return on equity of 18.70%. The business had revenue of $436.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $435.66 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.19 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Floor & Decor Holdings Inc will post 1.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Chairman Norman Axelrod sold 75,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.50, for a total transaction of $2,812,500.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 74,673 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,800,237.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Felicia D. Thornton bought 2,600 shares of Floor & Decor stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 27th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $37.82 per share, for a total transaction of $98,332.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 7,728 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $292,272.96. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 6,838,401 shares of company stock worth $256,187,738. Corporate insiders own 8.20% of the company’s stock.

Floor & Decor Company Profile

Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc operates as a multi-channel specialty retailer of hard surface flooring and related accessories. The company's stores offer tile, wood, laminate, and natural stone flooring products, as well as decorative and installation accessories. It serves professional installers, commercial businesses, and do it yourself customers.

