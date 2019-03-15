FLIR Systems, Inc. (FLIR) Holdings Trimmed by Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc.

Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. decreased its position in FLIR Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLIR) by 94.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 11,275 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 175,394 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc.’s holdings in FLIR Systems were worth $491,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its holdings in FLIR Systems by 6.6% in the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 5,639 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $246,000 after buying an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Cardinal Capital Management increased its stake in shares of FLIR Systems by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Cardinal Capital Management now owns 16,889 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $735,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares in the last quarter. Simmons Bank increased its stake in shares of FLIR Systems by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Simmons Bank now owns 12,750 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $555,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares in the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd increased its stake in shares of FLIR Systems by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 8,280 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $361,000 after purchasing an additional 376 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR increased its stake in shares of FLIR Systems by 31.1% during the fourth quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 2,840 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $124,000 after purchasing an additional 673 shares in the last quarter. 89.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get FLIR Systems alerts:

FLIR has been the subject of a number of research reports. SunTrust Banks boosted their target price on shares of FLIR Systems to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. ValuEngine raised shares of FLIR Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 13th. BidaskClub raised shares of FLIR Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of FLIR Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 14th. Finally, Imperial Capital reissued an “in-line” rating and set a $56.00 target price (up previously from $51.00) on shares of FLIR Systems in a research note on Wednesday, February 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $62.29.

In related news, SVP Todd M. Duchene sold 8,544 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.33, for a total transaction of $430,019.52. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 24,526 shares in the company, valued at $1,234,393.58. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, VP Jeffrey Frank sold 14,278 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.77, for a total transaction of $739,172.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 262,488 shares of company stock worth $13,572,838 over the last 90 days. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

FLIR opened at $50.54 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $6.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.77 and a beta of 1.11. FLIR Systems, Inc. has a twelve month low of $40.52 and a twelve month high of $63.88. The company has a current ratio of 4.09, a quick ratio of 2.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

FLIR Systems (NASDAQ:FLIR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 13th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $448.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $463.91 million. FLIR Systems had a net margin of 15.90% and a return on equity of 16.86%. FLIR Systems’s quarterly revenue was down 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.58 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that FLIR Systems, Inc. will post 2.34 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 8th. Investors of record on Friday, February 22nd were given a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 21st. This is a positive change from FLIR Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.35%. FLIR Systems’s payout ratio is presently 30.63%.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: “FLIR Systems, Inc. (FLIR) Holdings Trimmed by Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc.” was first reported by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this news story on another domain, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of US & international copyright and trademark laws. The original version of this news story can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/03/15/flir-systems-inc-flir-holdings-trimmed-by-los-angeles-capital-management-equity-research-inc.html.

FLIR Systems Profile

FLIR Systems, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets thermal imaging systems, visible-light imaging systems, locater systems, measurement and diagnostic systems, and threat-detection solutions worldwide. The company operates in six segments: Surveillance, Instruments, Security, OEM & Emerging Markets, Maritime, and Detection.

Recommended Story: Discount Rate

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FLIR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FLIR Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLIR).

Receive News & Ratings for FLIR Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FLIR Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.