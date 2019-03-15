Flinton Capital Management LLC Buys Shares of 13,664 Spirit Realty Capital Inc (SRC)

Flinton Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Spirit Realty Capital Inc (NYSE:SRC) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 13,664 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $482,000.
A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in Spirit Realty Capital by 109.9% in the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 571,008 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,602,000 after buying an additional 298,926 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its stake in Spirit Realty Capital by 70.6% in the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 70,818 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $571,000 after buying an additional 29,319 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in Spirit Realty Capital by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 109,850 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $885,000 after buying an additional 6,254 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management increased its stake in Spirit Realty Capital by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 7,079,210 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $57,058,000 after buying an additional 355,110 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd purchased a new stake in Spirit Realty Capital in the 3rd quarter worth $277,000. 90.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
A number of brokerages have issued reports on SRC. ValuEngine upgraded Spirit Realty Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Spirit Realty Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 14th. Raymond James lowered Spirit Realty Capital from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 6th. Bank of America lowered Spirit Realty Capital from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $40.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, November 15th. Finally, Mizuho upgraded Spirit Realty Capital to a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $42.38.
Spirit Realty Capital (NYSE:SRC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $129.48 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $107.01 million. Spirit Realty Capital had a return on equity of 5.16% and a net margin of 26.05%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 20.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.06 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Spirit Realty Capital Inc will post 3.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 29th will be given a dividend of $0.625 per share. This is a positive change from Spirit Realty Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 28th. This represents a $2.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.63%. Spirit Realty Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 66.14%.
Spirit Realty Capital, Inc (NYSE: SRC) is a premier net-lease REIT that primarily invests in high-quality, operationally essential real estate, subject to long-term net leases. Over the past decade, Spirit has become an industry leader and owner of income-producing, strategically located retail, industrial, office and data center properties.
