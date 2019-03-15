Flinton Capital Management LLC Boosts Stake in Ashland Global Holdings Inc (ASH)

Flinton Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ashland Global Holdings Inc (NYSE:ASH) by 24.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,280 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,040 shares during the period. Flinton Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Ashland Global were worth $375,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. SlateStone Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ashland Global in the fourth quarter worth approximately $773,000. United Services Automobile Association lifted its position in shares of Ashland Global by 23.4% in the fourth quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 14,005 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $994,000 after purchasing an additional 2,659 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its position in shares of Ashland Global by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 49,640 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,300,000 after purchasing an additional 1,969 shares in the last quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Ashland Global in the fourth quarter worth approximately $49,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in shares of Ashland Global by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 497,946 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $35,334,000 after purchasing an additional 1,949 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.46% of the company’s stock.

ASH has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Ashland Global from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $68.23 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 27th. Deutsche Bank reduced their price target on shares of Ashland Global from $100.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 2nd. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $90.00 price target on shares of Ashland Global in a research report on Monday, February 4th. Buckingham Research initiated coverage on shares of Ashland Global in a research report on Monday, December 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Ashland Global from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $89.80.

Shares of ASH opened at $78.77 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $4.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 2.20. Ashland Global Holdings Inc has a twelve month low of $64.81 and a twelve month high of $86.63.

Ashland Global (NYSE:ASH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 5th. The basic materials company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $576.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $585.78 million. Ashland Global had a net margin of 2.01% and a return on equity of 6.17%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.03 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Ashland Global Holdings Inc will post 3.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 1st will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.27%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 28th. Ashland Global’s payout ratio is presently 27.93%.

Ashland Global Company Profile

Ashland Global Holdings Inc provides specialty chemical solutions worldwide. The company's Specialty Ingredients segment offers products, technologies, and resources for solving formulation and product-performance challenges. It provides solutions using natural, synthetic, and semisynthetic polymers derived from cellulose ethers, vinyl pyrrolidones, acrylic polymers, polyester and polyurethane-based adhesives, and plant and seed extracts.

