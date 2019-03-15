FlexShares Quality Dividend Index Fund Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.20 (QDF)

FlexShares Quality Dividend Index Fund (NYSEARCA:QDF) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, March 15th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 18th will be given a dividend of 0.2037 per share on Thursday, March 21st. This represents a $0.81 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.83%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 15th.

QDF traded up $0.07 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $44.63. The company had a trading volume of 133,506 shares, compared to its average volume of 120,863. FlexShares Quality Dividend Index Fund has a 52 week low of $37.29 and a 52 week high of $48.14.

