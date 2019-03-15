FlexShares Global Upstream Natural Resources Index Fund (GUNR) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.29

FlexShares Global Upstream Natural Resources Index Fund (NYSEARCA:GUNR) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, March 15th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 18th will be paid a dividend of 0.2889 per share on Thursday, March 21st. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 15th. This is an increase from FlexShares Global Upstream Natural Resources Index Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22.
NYSEARCA:GUNR traded down $0.20 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $32.56. 215,826 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 505,740. FlexShares Global Upstream Natural Resources Index Fund has a 1 year low of $28.03 and a 1 year high of $35.49.
