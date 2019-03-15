FleetCor Technologies, Inc. (FLT) Holdings Lifted by California State Teachers Retirement System

California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of FleetCor Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT) by 2.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 144,102 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,781 shares during the quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System owned 0.12% of FleetCor Technologies worth $26,763,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in FleetCor Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC acquired a new position in FleetCor Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc acquired a new position in FleetCor Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $53,000. Bremer Trust National Association acquired a new position in FleetCor Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $94,000. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in FleetCor Technologies during the third quarter worth about $107,000. Institutional investors own 66.33% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE FLT opened at $236.60 on Friday. FleetCor Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $172.18 and a 12-month high of $237.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82.

FleetCor Technologies (NYSE:FLT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 6th. The business services provider reported $2.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.72 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $643.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $620.45 million. FleetCor Technologies had a net margin of 33.35% and a return on equity of 25.73%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.42 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that FleetCor Technologies, Inc. will post 11.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have issued reports on FLT shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of FleetCor Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. Mizuho reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $230.00 price target on shares of FleetCor Technologies in a report on Wednesday, February 20th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $238.00 price target on shares of FleetCor Technologies in a report on Wednesday, February 20th. SunTrust Banks upped their price target on shares of FleetCor Technologies from $240.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 19th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of FleetCor Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 8th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. FleetCor Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $235.73.

About FleetCor Technologies

FleetCor Technologies, Inc provides commercial payment solutions in North America, Latin America, Europe, and Australasia. The company offers fuel payment solutions to businesses and government entities that operate vehicle fleets, as well as to oil and leasing companies, and fuel marketers. Its fuel payment products are in the form of plastic cards, electronic RFID tags, and paper vouchers to purchase fuel, oil, vehicle maintenance supplies and services, and building supplies.

