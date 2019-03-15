Fiserv (FISV) Reaches New 1-Year High at $87.26

Fiserv Inc (NASDAQ:FISV) shares reached a new 52-week high on Friday . The stock traded as high as $87.26 and last traded at $86.96, with a volume of 233950 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $85.50.

FISV has been the topic of several research reports. SunTrust Banks restated a “hold” rating and issued a $85.21 price target on shares of Fiserv in a research note on Tuesday, January 29th. Wedbush lifted their target price on Fiserv from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 29th. Royal Bank of Canada raised Fiserv from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $85.50 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, January 28th. Buckingham Research began coverage on Fiserv in a report on Thursday, February 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a “hold” rating and set a $83.00 price objective on shares of Fiserv in a report on Friday, February 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $86.49.

The firm has a market cap of $33.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.82, a P/E/G ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.60, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.11.

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 7th. The business services provider reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84. The business had revenue of $1.55 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.55 billion. Fiserv had a return on equity of 47.56% and a net margin of 20.39%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.71 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Fiserv Inc will post 3.45 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Denis Oleary sold 13,728 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.08, for a total transaction of $1,167,978.24. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 52,014 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,425,351.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Kenneth Best sold 13,280 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.95, for a total transaction of $1,128,136.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 38,364 shares in the company, valued at $3,259,021.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 177,008 shares of company stock worth $13,797,614 in the last quarter. Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FISV. We Are One Seven LLC bought a new stake in Fiserv in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Sontag Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Fiserv in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. JOYN Advisors Inc. raised its position in Fiserv by 80.0% in the 4th quarter. JOYN Advisors Inc. now owns 405 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Destination Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Fiserv in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, WESPAC Advisors SoCal LLC acquired a new stake in Fiserv in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. 86.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV)

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial services technology worldwide. The company's Payments and Industry Products segment provides electronic bill payment and presentment services; Internet and mobile banking software and services; account-to-account transfers; person-to-person payment services; debit and credit card processing and services; payments infrastructure services; and other electronic payments software and services.

