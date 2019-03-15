Fiserv (FISV) Reaches New 1-Year High at $87.26

Fiserv Inc (NASDAQ:FISV) shares reached a new 52-week high on Friday . The stock traded as high as $87.26 and last traded at $86.96, with a volume of 233950 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $85.50.
FISV has been the topic of several research reports. SunTrust Banks restated a “hold” rating and issued a $85.21 price target on shares of Fiserv in a research note on Tuesday, January 29th. Wedbush lifted their target price on Fiserv from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 29th. Royal Bank of Canada raised Fiserv from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $85.50 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, January 28th. Buckingham Research began coverage on Fiserv in a report on Thursday, February 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a “hold” rating and set a $83.00 price objective on shares of Fiserv in a report on Friday, February 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $86.49.
The firm has a market cap of $33.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.82, a P/E/G ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.60, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.11.
In related news, Director Denis Oleary sold 13,728 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.08, for a total transaction of $1,167,978.24. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 52,014 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,425,351.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Kenneth Best sold 13,280 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.95, for a total transaction of $1,128,136.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 38,364 shares in the company, valued at $3,259,021.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 177,008 shares of company stock worth $13,797,614 in the last quarter. Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FISV. We Are One Seven LLC bought a new stake in Fiserv in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Sontag Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Fiserv in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. JOYN Advisors Inc. raised its position in Fiserv by 80.0% in the 4th quarter. JOYN Advisors Inc. now owns 405 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Destination Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Fiserv in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, WESPAC Advisors SoCal LLC acquired a new stake in Fiserv in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. 86.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
About Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV)
Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial services technology worldwide. The company's Payments and Industry Products segment provides electronic bill payment and presentment services; Internet and mobile banking software and services; account-to-account transfers; person-to-person payment services; debit and credit card processing and services; payments infrastructure services; and other electronic payments software and services.
Read More: Cost of Debt
Receive News & Ratings for Fiserv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fiserv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.