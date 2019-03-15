Firsthand Technology Value Fund Sees Unusually High Options Volume (SVVC)

Firsthand Technology Value Fund Inc (NASDAQ:SVVC) was the recipient of unusually large options trading on Thursday. Traders bought 897 call options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 955% compared to the typical daily volume of 85 call options.

Shares of SVVC opened at $13.50 on Friday. Firsthand Technology Value Fund has a 52-week low of $9.26 and a 52-week high of $17.74.

SVVC has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded Firsthand Technology Value Fund from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, January 25th. ValuEngine upgraded Firsthand Technology Value Fund from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 2nd.

In related news, President Kevin M. Landis acquired 3,679 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $13.05 per share, for a total transaction of $48,010.95. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . 3.56% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Firsthand Technology Value Fund stock. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Firsthand Technology Value Fund Inc (NASDAQ:SVVC) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 25,155 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $282,000. Jane Street Group LLC owned approximately 0.35% of Firsthand Technology Value Fund as of its most recent SEC filing. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 4.55% of the company’s stock.

About Firsthand Technology Value Fund

Firsthand Technology Value Fund, Inc is a business development company specializes in investments in start-up, late, development stage, and PIPEs. It seeks to invest in pre-IPO companies. The fund also seeks to make investments in companies with operating histories that are unprofitable or marginally profitable, that have negative net worth, or that are involved in bankruptcy or reorganization proceedings.

