First Trust Advisors LP Sells 2,352 Shares of Hanover Insurance Group Inc (THG)

First Trust Advisors LP cut its holdings in shares of Hanover Insurance Group Inc (NYSE:THG) by 8.1% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 26,581 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 2,352 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP’s holdings in Hanover Insurance Group were worth $3,104,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Nkcfo LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hanover Insurance Group during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. First Command Bank acquired a new position in shares of Hanover Insurance Group during the fourth quarter worth $40,000. First Command Financial Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Hanover Insurance Group during the fourth quarter worth $40,000. Essex Savings Bank acquired a new position in shares of Hanover Insurance Group during the fourth quarter worth $45,000. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Hanover Insurance Group by 59.5% during the fourth quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 914 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $107,000 after purchasing an additional 341 shares in the last quarter. 84.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on THG. Compass Point began coverage on Hanover Insurance Group in a research report on Friday, March 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $118.71 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Hanover Insurance Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 30th. Buckingham Research began coverage on Hanover Insurance Group in a research report on Friday, December 14th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, ValuEngine raised Hanover Insurance Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $130.57.

Shares of THG stock opened at $116.46 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $4.74 billion, a PE ratio of 17.15 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.51. Hanover Insurance Group Inc has a 12-month low of $104.59 and a 12-month high of $131.44.

Hanover Insurance Group (NYSE:THG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 30th. The insurance provider reported $1.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.04 billion. Hanover Insurance Group had a return on equity of 11.14% and a net margin of 7.88%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.20 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Hanover Insurance Group Inc will post 8 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th. Hanover Insurance Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.35%.

In other news, insider Mark Joseph Welzenbach sold 7,402 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.05, for a total transaction of $836,796.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Warren E. Barnes sold 639 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.49, for a total transaction of $75,715.11. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 3,764 shares in the company, valued at $445,996.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 16,693 shares of company stock worth $1,915,638 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Hanover Insurance Group Company Profile

The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various property and casualty insurance products and services in the United States. The company operates in three segments: Commercial Lines, Personal Lines, and Other. The Commercial Lines segment offers commercial multiple peril, commercial automobile, workers' compensation, umbrella, healthcare, mono-line general liability, and miscellaneous commercial property insurance products; and other commercial coverages, including inland marine, specialty program business, management and professional liability, surety, and specialty property.

