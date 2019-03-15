First Trust Advisors LP Has $3.21 Million Stake in Dine Brands Global Inc (DIN)

First Trust Advisors LP trimmed its stake in shares of Dine Brands Global Inc (NYSE:DIN) by 18.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 47,653 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 11,081 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP owned about 0.27% of Dine Brands Global worth $3,209,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Dine Brands Global by 2,426.7% during the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 379 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 364 shares during the period. Enlightenment Research LLC acquired a new position in Dine Brands Global during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Cutler Group LP acquired a new position in Dine Brands Global during the fourth quarter valued at $79,000. BlueMountain Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Dine Brands Global during the third quarter valued at $146,000. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Dine Brands Global during the fourth quarter valued at $176,000.

Get Dine Brands Global alerts:

Shares of DIN stock opened at $90.19 on Friday. Dine Brands Global Inc has a fifty-two week low of $61.89 and a fifty-two week high of $101.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.80 and a beta of 0.52.

Dine Brands Global (NYSE:DIN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 21st. The restaurant operator reported $1.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.13. Dine Brands Global had a negative return on equity of 45.41% and a net margin of 10.29%. The company had revenue of $174.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $197.28 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.48 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 21.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Dine Brands Global Inc will post 7.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 20th will be given a $0.69 dividend. This is a positive change from Dine Brands Global’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. This represents a $2.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 19th. Dine Brands Global’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.93%.

DIN has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Dine Brands Global from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 15th. ValuEngine lowered Dine Brands Global from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 16th. Maxim Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Dine Brands Global in a research report on Wednesday, January 9th. Finally, Wedbush initiated coverage on Dine Brands Global in a research report on Thursday, January 31st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $120.00 price target on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Dine Brands Global presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $115.75.

In other news, SVP Bryan R. Adel sold 13,806 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.46, for a total transaction of $1,345,532.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Larry Alan Kay sold 700 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.00, for a total value of $69,300.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,684 shares in the company, valued at approximately $661,716. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 21,496 shares of company stock worth $2,110,338. Insiders own 2.75% of the company’s stock.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: This news story was originally published by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this news story on another publication, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of United States and international copyright & trademark law. The correct version of this news story can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/03/15/first-trust-advisors-lp-has-3-21-million-stake-in-dine-brands-global-inc-din.html.

About Dine Brands Global

Dine Brands Global, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns, franchises, operates, and rents full-service restaurants in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Franchise Operations, Rental Operations, Company Restaurant Operations, and Financing Operations. The company owns and franchises two restaurant concepts, including Applebee's Neighborhood Grill & Bar (Applebee's) in the bar and grill segment of the casual dining category of the restaurant industry; and International House of Pancakes (IHOP) in the family dining category of the restaurant industry.

Featured Article: Asset Allocation and Your Retirement



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DIN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dine Brands Global Inc (NYSE:DIN).

Receive News & Ratings for Dine Brands Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dine Brands Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.