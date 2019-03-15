First Trust Advisors LP Has $3.19 Million Stake in MGIC Investment Corp. (MTG)

First Trust Advisors LP decreased its position in MGIC Investment Corp. (NYSE:MTG) by 18.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 304,685 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 66,935 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP owned 0.08% of MGIC Investment worth $3,187,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Kepos Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of MGIC Investment during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $524,000. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its position in shares of MGIC Investment by 22.8% during the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 4,673,728 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $62,203,000 after purchasing an additional 868,390 shares during the period. Teachers Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of MGIC Investment by 62.5% during the 3rd quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC now owns 1,641,484 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $21,848,000 after purchasing an additional 631,143 shares during the period. Man Group plc boosted its position in shares of MGIC Investment by 63.2% during the 3rd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 3,354,703 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $44,651,000 after purchasing an additional 1,298,549 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of MGIC Investment during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $423,000. 91.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine cut shares of MGIC Investment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on shares of MGIC Investment in a research report on Tuesday, December 11th. Finally, Barclays set a $14.00 price objective on shares of MGIC Investment and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $15.95.

MGIC Investment stock opened at $13.10 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $4.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.80. MGIC Investment Corp. has a 52-week low of $9.41 and a 52-week high of $13.44. The company has a current ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

MGIC Investment (NYSE:MTG) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 17th. The insurance provider reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $285.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $286.42 million. MGIC Investment had a net margin of 59.63% and a return on equity of 19.64%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.43 EPS. Equities analysts expect that MGIC Investment Corp. will post 1.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MGIC Investment Company Profile

MGIC Investment Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides private mortgage insurance and ancillary services to lenders and government sponsored entities in the United States. The company offers primary mortgage insurance that provides mortgage default protection on individual loans, as well as covers unpaid loan principal, delinquent interest, and various expenses associated with the default and subsequent foreclosure.

