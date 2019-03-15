First Heartland Consultants Inc. Sells 12,983 Shares of AT&T Inc. (T)

First Heartland Consultants Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 22.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 43,733 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 12,983 shares during the quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc.’s holdings in AT&T were worth $1,469,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of T. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in AT&T by 13.7% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 83,934,430 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,695,135,000 after purchasing an additional 10,082,798 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in AT&T by 17.0% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 82,556,205 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,650,940,000 after purchasing an additional 11,990,755 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in AT&T by 1.0% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 73,430,336 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,465,790,000 after purchasing an additional 705,902 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc raised its holdings in AT&T by 13.1% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 39,849,825 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,279,587,000 after purchasing an additional 4,605,192 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in AT&T by 22.4% during the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 26,545,263 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $852,368,000 after purchasing an additional 4,853,805 shares during the last quarter. 63.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on T. Moffett Nathanson raised AT&T from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $28.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, November 26th. Barclays set a $32.00 price target on AT&T and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 18th. Cowen raised AT&T from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $34.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Monday, December 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised AT&T from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $38.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, December 3rd. Finally, Bank of America set a $37.00 price target on AT&T and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. AT&T has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $35.61.

Shares of NYSE:T opened at $30.28 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $185.89 billion, a PE ratio of 8.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. AT&T Inc. has a 52 week low of $26.80 and a 52 week high of $37.34.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 30th. The technology company reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.86. The business had revenue of $47.99 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $48.50 billion. AT&T had a return on equity of 13.47% and a net margin of 11.34%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.78 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that AT&T Inc. will post 3.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO John T. Stankey sold 3,748 shares of AT&T stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.84, for a total value of $111,840.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.09% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About AT&T

AT&T Inc provides communications and digital entertainment services. The company operates through four segments: Business Solutions, Entertainment Group, Consumer Mobility, and International. The Business Solutions segment offers wireless services, strategic services, legacy voice, data services, wireless equipment, and other services to multinational companies, governmental and wholesale customers, and individual subscribers.

