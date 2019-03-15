First Financial Bankshares Inc (FFIN) Director Johnny Trotter Purchases 5,000 Shares

First Financial Bankshares Inc (NASDAQ:FFIN) Director Johnny Trotter acquired 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 14th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $60.49 per share, for a total transaction of $302,450.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 389,926 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,586,623.74. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

NASDAQ FFIN traded up $0.96 on Friday, reaching $61.43. 13,911 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 310,674. The firm has a market cap of $4.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.21 and a beta of 1.16. First Financial Bankshares Inc has a 12 month low of $45.05 and a 12 month high of $66.83.

Get First Financial Bankshares alerts:

First Financial Bankshares (NASDAQ:FFIN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 24th. The bank reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58. The firm had revenue of $97.07 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $97.87 million. First Financial Bankshares had a return on equity of 14.74% and a net margin of 38.29%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.55 EPS. On average, analysts predict that First Financial Bankshares Inc will post 2.39 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.37%. First Financial Bankshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.53%.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on FFIN shares. Zacks Investment Research raised First Financial Bankshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $73.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, November 16th. BidaskClub raised First Financial Bankshares from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday, November 17th. Finally, Stephens reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $56.00 price objective on shares of First Financial Bankshares in a report on Wednesday, December 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. First Financial Bankshares presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $61.67.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Quantamental Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Financial Bankshares during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of First Financial Bankshares by 20.8% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,213 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $127,000 after purchasing an additional 381 shares in the last quarter. Lake Point Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of First Financial Bankshares in the fourth quarter valued at $162,000. LS Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of First Financial Bankshares by 58.0% in the fourth quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,063 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $177,000 after purchasing an additional 1,125 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new stake in shares of First Financial Bankshares in the fourth quarter valued at $189,000. Institutional investors own 54.54% of the company’s stock.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: “First Financial Bankshares Inc (FFIN) Director Johnny Trotter Purchases 5,000 Shares” was originally reported by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this piece on another domain, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of US and international trademark & copyright laws. The correct version of this piece can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/03/15/first-financial-bankshares-inc-ffin-director-johnny-trotter-purchases-5000-shares.html.

First Financial Bankshares Company Profile

First Financial Bankshares, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides commercial banking products and services primarily in Texas. The company accepts checking, savings, and time deposits; and offers real estate, commercial, agricultural, and consumer loans to businesses, professionals, individuals, and farm and ranch operations.

Further Reading: What impact do institutional investors have on markets?

Receive News & Ratings for First Financial Bankshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Financial Bankshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.