Financial Review: Cushman & Wakefield (CWK) versus The Competition

Cushman & Wakefield (NYSE: CWK) is one of 13,371 public companies in the “” industry, but how does it contrast to its competitors? We will compare Cushman & Wakefield to related businesses based on the strength of its dividends, risk, analyst recommendations, valuation, earnings, profitability and institutional ownership.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations for Cushman & Wakefield and its competitors, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Cushman & Wakefield 0 1 9 0 2.90 Cushman & Wakefield Competitors 62486 237331 310246 12873 2.44

Cushman & Wakefield currently has a consensus price target of $20.38, indicating a potential upside of 9.96%. As a group, “” companies have a potential upside of 24.61%. Given Cushman & Wakefield’s competitors higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Cushman & Wakefield has less favorable growth aspects than its competitors.

Profitability

This table compares Cushman & Wakefield and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cushman & Wakefield N/A N/A N/A Cushman & Wakefield Competitors -183.69% 6.52% 1.97%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Cushman & Wakefield and its competitors revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Cushman & Wakefield $8.22 billion -$185.80 million -17.00 Cushman & Wakefield Competitors $7.19 billion $553.18 million 13.68

Cushman & Wakefield has higher revenue, but lower earnings than its competitors. Cushman & Wakefield is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

26.8% of Cushman & Wakefield shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 55.9% of shares of all “” companies are owned by institutional investors. 13.4% of shares of all “” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Cushman & Wakefield competitors beat Cushman & Wakefield on 8 of the 12 factors compared.

About Cushman & Wakefield

Cushman & Wakefield plc provides commercial real estate services in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It offers integrated facilities management, project and development, portfolio administration, transaction management, and strategic consulting services; property management services, including client accounting, engineering and operations, lease compliance administration, project and development, and sustainability services; and janitorial, maintenance, critical environment management, landscaping, and office services. The company also provides owner representation and tenant representation leasing services; capital market services, such as investment sales and equity, debt, and structured financing for real estate purchase and sales transactions; and appraisal management, investment management, valuation advisory, portfolio advisory, diligence advisory, dispute analysis and litigation support, financial reporting, and property and/or portfolio valuation services on real estate debt and equity decisions. Cushman & Wakefield plc was founded in 1784 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

