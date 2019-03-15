Fiera Capital (FSZ) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Friday

Fiera Capital (TSE:FSZ) will be posting its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Friday, March 22nd. Analysts expect Fiera Capital to post earnings of C$0.24 per share for the quarter.

Shares of TSE FSZ opened at C$11.90 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 77.60. The firm has a market cap of $1.23 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -321.62. Fiera Capital has a 12-month low of C$10.50 and a 12-month high of C$13.35.

Separately, CIBC dropped their target price on Fiera Capital from C$15.00 to C$14.00 in a research report on Friday, January 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Fiera Capital presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$14.36.

About Fiera Capital

Fiera Capital Corporation is an employee owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional investors, mutual funds, charitable organizations, and private clients. It manages separate client-focused equity, fixed income, and balanced portfolios. The firm also launches and manages equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds and income trusts for its clients.

