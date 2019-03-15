Fiera Capital Corp Has $723,000 Position in Eli Lilly And Co (LLY)

Fiera Capital Corp lowered its holdings in Eli Lilly And Co (NYSE:LLY) by 20.4% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 6,245 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,600 shares during the period. Fiera Capital Corp’s holdings in Eli Lilly And Co were worth $723,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of LLY. Systematic Financial Management LP purchased a new position in Eli Lilly And Co in the third quarter valued at about $2,123,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. raised its position in Eli Lilly And Co by 143.3% in the third quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 93,696 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,055,000 after purchasing an additional 55,180 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC raised its position in Eli Lilly And Co by 42.1% in the third quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 25,988 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,789,000 after purchasing an additional 7,698 shares during the period. Twin Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Eli Lilly And Co by 2.8% in the third quarter. Twin Capital Management Inc. now owns 133,890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,368,000 after purchasing an additional 3,630 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth Bank of Australia raised its position in Eli Lilly And Co by 6.3% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Bank of Australia now owns 72,261 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,749,000 after purchasing an additional 4,300 shares during the period. 77.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LLY has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Eli Lilly And Co in a research report on Monday, February 4th. UBS Group dropped their target price on Eli Lilly And Co from $107.53 to $100.00 and set an “average” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 8th. Argus reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Eli Lilly And Co in a research report on Thursday, December 27th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Eli Lilly And Co from $124.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Citigroup lowered Eli Lilly And Co from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $113.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Sunday, December 2nd. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $113.06.

In related news, SVP Stephen F. Fry sold 14,847 shares of Eli Lilly And Co stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.16, for a total value of $1,828,556.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 109,663 shares in the company, valued at $13,506,095.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, insider Donald A. Zakrowski sold 1,000 shares of Eli Lilly And Co stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.01, for a total value of $127,010.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 833,190 shares of company stock valued at $102,388,102 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:LLY opened at $123.08 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $127.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.18, a PEG ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.33. Eli Lilly And Co has a one year low of $74.51 and a one year high of $130.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 1.38.

Eli Lilly And Co (NYSE:LLY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 6th. The company reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.36 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $6.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.28 billion. Eli Lilly And Co had a return on equity of 44.66% and a net margin of 13.16%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.14 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Eli Lilly And Co will post 5.62 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 8th. Investors of record on Friday, February 15th were paid a $0.645 dividend. This represents a $2.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.10%. This is an increase from Eli Lilly And Co’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 14th. Eli Lilly And Co’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 46.49%.

About Eli Lilly And Co

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, manufactures, and markets pharmaceutical products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Human Pharmaceutical Products and Animal Health Products. It offers endocrinology products for the treatment of diabetes; osteoporosis in postmenopausal women and men; and human growth hormone deficiency and pediatric growth conditions.

