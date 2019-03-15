Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF (FSTA) to Issue $0.22 Quarterly Dividend

Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FSTA) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, March 15th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 18th will be paid a dividend of 0.218 per share by the exchange traded fund on Wednesday, March 20th. This represents a $0.87 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 15th.

FSTA stock traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $33.08. 58,265 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 123,103. Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF has a twelve month low of $29.04 and a twelve month high of $34.35.

