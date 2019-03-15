Fidelity European Values plc (LON:FEV) announced a dividend on Friday, March 15th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, March 28th will be paid a dividend of GBX 6.28 ($0.08) per share on Friday, May 17th. This represents a yield of 2.77%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 28th. This is an increase from Fidelity European Values’s previous dividend of $4.35. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

FEV traded up GBX 2.50 ($0.03) during trading hours on Friday, hitting GBX 226.50 ($2.96). The stock had a trading volume of 848,818 shares, compared to its average volume of 522,258. Fidelity European Values has a 1 year low of GBX 2.12 ($0.03) and a 1 year high of GBX 225.50 ($2.95).

Get Fidelity European Values alerts:

In other news, insider Fleur Meijs acquired 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 24th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 216 ($2.82) per share, with a total value of £25,920 ($33,869.07).

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: “Fidelity European Values plc (FEV) Declares Dividend of GBX 6.28” was first posted by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this report on another publication, it was stolen and reposted in violation of international trademark & copyright legislation. The correct version of this report can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/03/15/fidelity-european-values-plc-fev-declares-dividend-of-gbx-6-28.html.

About Fidelity European Values

Fidelity European Values PLC is a United Kingdom-based investment company. The investment objective of the Company is to achieve long term capital growth principally from the stock markets of continental Europe. The Company invests approximately 80% of gross assets in companies from countries, which are included in the Benchmark Index.

Recommended Story: What is the yield curve?

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity European Values Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity European Values and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.