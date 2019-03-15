Fidelity European Values plc (FEV) Declares Dividend of GBX 6.28

Fidelity European Values plc (LON:FEV) announced a dividend on Friday, March 15th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, March 28th will be paid a dividend of GBX 6.28 ($0.08) per share on Friday, May 17th. This represents a yield of 2.77%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 28th. This is an increase from Fidelity European Values’s previous dividend of $4.35. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.
FEV traded up GBX 2.50 ($0.03) during trading hours on Friday, hitting GBX 226.50 ($2.96). The stock had a trading volume of 848,818 shares, compared to its average volume of 522,258. Fidelity European Values has a 1 year low of GBX 2.12 ($0.03) and a 1 year high of GBX 225.50 ($2.95).
In other news, insider Fleur Meijs acquired 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 24th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 216 ($2.82) per share, with a total value of £25,920 ($33,869.07).
About Fidelity European Values
Fidelity European Values PLC is a United Kingdom-based investment company. The investment objective of the Company is to achieve long term capital growth principally from the stock markets of continental Europe. The Company invests approximately 80% of gross assets in companies from countries, which are included in the Benchmark Index.
