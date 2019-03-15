FibroGen Inc (FGEN) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $22.00 Million

Brokerages predict that FibroGen Inc (NASDAQ:FGEN) will report $22.00 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for FibroGen’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $30.00 million and the lowest is $10.00 million. FibroGen reported sales of $31.93 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 31.1%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, May 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that FibroGen will report full-year sales of $242.38 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $192.50 million to $292.00 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $313.26 million, with estimates ranging from $125.40 million to $510.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for FibroGen.

FibroGen (NASDAQ:FGEN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 27th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.40. FibroGen had a negative net margin of 40.58% and a negative return on equity of 16.84%. The company had revenue of $108.05 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $72.15 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.27) EPS. FibroGen’s revenue was up 251.5% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on FGEN. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of FibroGen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 8th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of FibroGen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, December 22nd. TheStreet cut shares of FibroGen from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 21st. Citigroup upgraded shares of FibroGen from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $71.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 18th. Finally, Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and set a $74.00 price objective on shares of FibroGen in a report on Monday, December 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $72.40.

In related news, CEO Thomas B. Neff sold 39,636 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.65, for a total transaction of $2,205,743.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,619,572 shares in the company, valued at $145,779,181.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Thomas B. Neff sold 60,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.39, for a total transaction of $2,663,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,652,785 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $117,757,126.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 272,569 shares of company stock valued at $14,367,257. Corporate insiders own 8.96% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of FibroGen by 1.8% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,921,874 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $420,503,000 after purchasing an additional 125,186 shares in the last quarter. NJ State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan bought a new position in FibroGen in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $231,000. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in FibroGen by 49.7% in the 3rd quarter. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC now owns 51,056 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,102,000 after buying an additional 16,945 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its holdings in FibroGen by 6.9% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,981,236 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $545,610,000 after buying an additional 576,417 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in FibroGen by 360.0% during the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 31,169 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,894,000 after purchasing an additional 24,393 shares during the last quarter. 66.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:FGEN traded up $0.67 during trading on Friday, hitting $56.50. 576,449 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 667,825. FibroGen has a 1-year low of $37.27 and a 1-year high of $68.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 7.75 and a quick ratio of 7.75. The stock has a market cap of $4.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -54.85 and a beta of 1.74.

About FibroGen

FibroGen, Inc, a research-based biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes therapeutic agents to treat serious unmet medical needs. It is developing Roxadustat, an oral small molecule inhibitor of hypoxia inducible factor prolyl hydroxylases (HIF-PHs) that is in Phase III clinical development for the treatment of anemia in chronic kidney disease; Pamrevlumab, a human-monoclonal antibody that inhibits the activity of connective tissue growth factor, which is in Phase II clinical development for the treatment of idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis, pancreatic cancer, liver fibrosis, and Duchenne muscular dystrophy; and FG-5200, a corneal implant medical device for the treatment of corneal blindness resulting from partial thickness corneal damage.

