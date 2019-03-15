Ffcm LLC Grows Position in Philip Morris International Inc. (PM)

Ffcm LLC increased its stake in shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) by 7.3% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 120,286 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,148 shares during the period. Philip Morris International makes up about 1.1% of Ffcm LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest position. Ffcm LLC’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $8,030,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. bought a new stake in shares of Philip Morris International during the 3rd quarter worth $6,039,000. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Philip Morris International during the 3rd quarter worth $397,000. Brighton Jones LLC raised its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 11.5% during the 3rd quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 7,443 shares of the company’s stock worth $607,000 after purchasing an additional 769 shares during the period. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 27,225 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,220,000 after purchasing an additional 1,233 shares during the period. Finally, AGF Investments America Inc. raised its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. AGF Investments America Inc. now owns 48,125 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,924,000 after purchasing an additional 793 shares during the period. 74.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Philip Morris International alerts:

Shares of PM opened at $89.79 on Friday. Philip Morris International Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $64.67 and a fifty-two week high of $105.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $138.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.61, a PEG ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.95.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 7th. The company reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.09. Philip Morris International had a negative return on equity of 76.82% and a net margin of 9.90%. The company had revenue of $7.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.46 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.32 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 5.36 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 11th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 26th will be issued a dividend of $1.14 per share. This represents a $4.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 25th. Philip Morris International’s payout ratio is presently 89.41%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $110.00 target price on Philip Morris International and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 3rd. UBS Group upgraded Philip Morris International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $86.00 to $101.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Philip Morris International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 14th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $80.00 price objective on shares of Philip Morris International in a report on Sunday, February 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Philip Morris International from $102.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $91.86.

In other Philip Morris International news, CEO Andre Calantzopoulos sold 50,000 shares of Philip Morris International stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.76, for a total transaction of $4,238,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 844,901 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $71,613,808.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.22% of the stock is owned by insiders.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: “Ffcm LLC Grows Position in Philip Morris International Inc. (PM)” was published by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this news story on another site, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of United States & international trademark & copyright laws. The original version of this news story can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/03/15/ffcm-llc-grows-position-in-philip-morris-international-inc-pm.html.

Philip Morris International Company Profile

Philip Morris International Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, other nicotine-containing products, and smoke-free products and related electronic devices and accessories. The company offers IQOS smoke-free products, including heated tobacco and nicotine-containing vapor products under the HEETS, HEETS Marlboro, and HEETS FROM MARLBORO brands, as well as the Marlboro HeatSticks and Parliament HeatSticks brands.

Recommended Story: Trading Stocks – What are percentage gainers?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM).

Receive News & Ratings for Philip Morris International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Philip Morris International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.