FedEx (FDX) Receives Outperform Rating from Cowen

Cowen restated their outperform rating on shares of FedEx (NYSE:FDX) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning. The firm currently has a $237.00 price target on the shipping service provider’s stock, down from their previous price target of $242.00.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on FDX. UBS Group cut their target price on FedEx from $234.00 to $200.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 10th. Berenberg Bank reissued a buy rating and issued a $245.00 target price on shares of FedEx in a research note on Monday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research reissued a strong sell rating on shares of FedEx in a research note on Monday, December 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $233.00 target price on FedEx and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, December 31st. Finally, ValuEngine raised FedEx from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. FedEx currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $234.74.

Shares of FDX traded up $0.11 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $179.19. 25,413 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,953,547. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. FedEx has a 1-year low of $150.94 and a 1-year high of $266.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.86 billion, a PE ratio of 11.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.63.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 18th. The shipping service provider reported $4.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.05 by ($0.02). FedEx had a net margin of 7.23% and a return on equity of 24.11%. The firm had revenue of $17.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.71 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.18 EPS. Analysts anticipate that FedEx will post 15.91 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 11th will be issued a $0.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 8th. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.45%. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 16.98%.

In other FedEx news, VP John L. Merino sold 2,300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.24, for a total value of $419,152.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 30,185 shares in the company, valued at $5,500,914.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director David P. Steiner purchased 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $162.92 per share, with a total value of $1,140,440.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 25,994 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,234,942.48. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 8.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of FDX. Berman Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of FedEx during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Northwest Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of FedEx by 842.1% during the fourth quarter. Northwest Wealth Management LLC now owns 179 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its holdings in shares of FedEx by 1,666.7% during the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 212 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of FedEx during the fourth quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, Burt Wealth Advisors grew its holdings in shares of FedEx by 102.2% during the fourth quarter. Burt Wealth Advisors now owns 277 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.39% of the company’s stock.

FedEx Company Profile

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services worldwide. The company's FedEx Express segment offers shipping services for delivery of packages and freight. Its FedEx Ground segment provides business and residential money-back guaranteed ground package delivery services; and consolidates and delivers low-weight and less time-sensitive business-to-consumer packages.

