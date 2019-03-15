FedEx Co. (FDX) Position Reduced by JOYN Advisors Inc.

JOYN Advisors Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) by 17.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 530 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after selling 111 shares during the quarter. JOYN Advisors Inc.’s holdings in FedEx were worth $86,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc boosted its holdings in shares of FedEx by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 19,396,617 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $4,670,511,000 after purchasing an additional 96,084 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in FedEx by 15,104.4% during the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 14,063,136 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $87,000 after acquiring an additional 13,970,642 shares during the period. Dodge & Cox boosted its holdings in FedEx by 20.0% during the 3rd quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 12,391,153 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $2,983,666,000 after acquiring an additional 2,065,853 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its holdings in FedEx by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 3,617,702 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $871,106,000 after acquiring an additional 170,410 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in FedEx by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,859,318 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $461,295,000 after acquiring an additional 84,617 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.39% of the company’s stock.

In other FedEx news, Director David P. Steiner purchased 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $162.92 per share, with a total value of $1,140,440.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 25,994 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,234,942.48. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP John L. Merino sold 2,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.24, for a total value of $419,152.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 30,185 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,500,914.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 8.50% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on FDX. Zacks Investment Research upgraded FedEx from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, December 3rd. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on FedEx from $240.00 to $230.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 4th. Bank of America cut FedEx from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 10th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on FedEx from $307.00 to $263.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “buy” rating and set a $256.00 target price on shares of FedEx in a report on Tuesday, December 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $235.00.

FDX opened at $179.08 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $46.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.36. FedEx Co. has a one year low of $150.94 and a one year high of $266.67.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 18th. The shipping service provider reported $4.03 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.05 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $17.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.71 billion. FedEx had a net margin of 7.23% and a return on equity of 24.11%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.18 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that FedEx Co. will post 15.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 11th will be given a dividend of $0.65 per share. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 8th. FedEx’s payout ratio is 16.98%.

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services worldwide. The company's FedEx Express segment offers shipping services for delivery of packages and freight. Its FedEx Ground segment provides business and residential money-back guaranteed ground package delivery services; and consolidates and delivers low-weight and less time-sensitive business-to-consumer packages.

