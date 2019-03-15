Federated Investors Inc (FII) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Federated Investors Inc (NYSE:FII) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the ten research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $27.25.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Federated Investors from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 28th. Zacks Investment Research reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $28.00 target price on shares of Federated Investors in a research note on Monday, December 31st. TheStreet upgraded shares of Federated Investors from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 21st. Citigroup upgraded shares of Federated Investors from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $21.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 18th. Finally, Deutsche Bank lowered their target price on shares of Federated Investors from $24.00 to $22.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 16th.

Federated Investors stock opened at $29.46 on Friday. Federated Investors has a twelve month low of $22.06 and a twelve month high of $34.62. The company has a market cap of $2.99 billion, a PE ratio of 12.33, a P/E/G ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a quick ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Federated Investors (NYSE:FII) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 24th. The asset manager reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.01. Federated Investors had a net margin of 19.40% and a return on equity of 29.33%. The firm had revenue of $307.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $305.68 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.61 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Federated Investors will post 2.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 8th were paid a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.67%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 7th. Federated Investors’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.19%.

In other news, EVP Peter J. Germain sold 1,682 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.76, for a total value of $50,056.32. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 112,946 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,361,272.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Gordon J. Ceresino sold 5,067 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.75, for a total transaction of $150,743.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 190,469 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,666,452.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 21,713 shares of company stock worth $646,856 in the last ninety days. 5.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Huntington National Bank grew its stake in Federated Investors by 15.4% in the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 4,047 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $107,000 after acquiring an additional 541 shares during the period. Simmons Bank increased its stake in Federated Investors by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Simmons Bank now owns 200,978 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $5,336,000 after purchasing an additional 542 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System increased its stake in Federated Investors by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 68,520 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,819,000 after purchasing an additional 551 shares during the period. Comerica Bank increased its stake in Federated Investors by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 70,659 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,888,000 after purchasing an additional 584 shares during the period. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its position in shares of Federated Investors by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 12,803 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $339,000 after buying an additional 721 shares in the last quarter. 84.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Federated Investors, Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to individuals, including high net worth individuals, banking or thrift institutions, investment companies, pension and profit sharing plans, pooled investment vehicles, charitable organizations, state or municipal government entities, and registered investment advisors.

