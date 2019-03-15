FB Financial Corp (FBK) Stake Lessened by New York State Common Retirement Fund

New York State Common Retirement Fund trimmed its holdings in FB Financial Corp (NYSE:FBK) by 4.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 181,830 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 7,569 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned 0.59% of FB Financial worth $6,368,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in FBK. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in FB Financial by 24.9% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,105,382 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $43,310,000 after purchasing an additional 220,604 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in FB Financial by 66.6% during the 3rd quarter. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,681 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $418,000 after purchasing an additional 4,270 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in FB Financial by 8.4% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 76,997 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,016,000 after purchasing an additional 5,951 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc lifted its holdings in FB Financial by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 740,151 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,999,000 after purchasing an additional 14,743 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its holdings in FB Financial by 13.1% during the 3rd quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 29,396 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,151,000 after purchasing an additional 3,414 shares during the last quarter. 53.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms recently weighed in on FBK. Zacks Investment Research cut FB Financial from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 13th. ValuEngine cut FB Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 25th. Stephens reissued a “hold” rating and set a $40.00 price target on shares of FB Financial in a report on Wednesday, January 23rd. Finally, SunTrust Banks began coverage on FB Financial in a report on Tuesday, December 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $43.00 price target for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. FB Financial presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $41.80.

Shares of NYSE FBK opened at $34.19 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.10 and a beta of 0.91. FB Financial Corp has a fifty-two week low of $32.66 and a fifty-two week high of $44.69.

FB Financial (NYSE:FBK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $73.62 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $86.41 million. FB Financial had a net margin of 21.68% and a return on equity of 13.02%. Equities research analysts anticipate that FB Financial Corp will post 2.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 1st were issued a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 31st. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.94%. FB Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 12.26%.

In related news, Director Raja J. Jubran acquired 2,933 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $34.09 per share, with a total value of $99,985.97. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 57.29% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About FB Financial

FB Financial Corporation operates as a holding company for FirstBank that provides a suite of commercial and consumer banking services to businesses, professionals, and individuals. The company operates in two segments, Banking and Mortgage. It provides demand, negotiable order of withdrawal, money market, certificates of deposit, and municipal and savings accounts, as well as time deposits.

