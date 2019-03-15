Farmmi (FAMI) Trading Up 17.2%

Farmmi Inc (NASDAQ:FAMI) shares were up 17.2% on Friday . The stock traded as high as $3.84 and last traded at $3.75. Approximately 582,396 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 148% from the average daily volume of 234,914 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.20.
A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FAMI. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in Farmmi in the 4th quarter worth about $61,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Farmmi in the 3rd quarter worth about $104,000. Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new position in Farmmi in the 4th quarter worth about $119,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Farmmi in the 3rd quarter worth about $161,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC increased its position in Farmmi by 66.3% in the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 35,792 shares of the company’s stock worth $189,000 after purchasing an additional 14,272 shares during the last quarter. 6.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
About Farmmi (NASDAQ:FAMI)
Farmmi, Inc processes and sells agricultural products in China, the United States, Japan, Canada, Europe, and the Middle East. The company offers shiitake and Mu Er mushrooms; and other edible fungi products, including bamboo fungi, agrocybe aegerila, pleurotus eryngii, grifola frondosa, coprinus comatus, and hericium erinaceus.
Recommended Story: How much money do you need to begin day trading?
Receive News & Ratings for Farmmi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Farmmi and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.