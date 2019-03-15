Farmland Partners (FPI) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.13 EPS

Farmland Partners (NYSE:FPI) announced its earnings results on Wednesday. The financial services provider reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.13), Fidelity Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $20.89 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.66 million. Farmland Partners had a net margin of 20.85% and a return on equity of 2.98%.

FPI stock opened at $6.02 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $187.91 million, a PE ratio of 16.72 and a beta of 0.61. Farmland Partners has a 12 month low of $4.45 and a 12 month high of $9.19.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 1st will be issued a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 29th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.32%. Farmland Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 55.56%.

FPI has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Farmland Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, November 19th. ValuEngine cut shares of Farmland Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, November 16th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8.25.

In other news, Director John A. Good bought 6,250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 26th. The shares were bought at an average price of $4.66 per share, with a total value of $29,125.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 9,050 shares in the company, valued at $42,173. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Paul A. Pittman bought 11,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 21st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $4.82 per share, for a total transaction of $53,020.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 1,237,521 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,964,851.22. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have bought 19,275 shares of company stock worth $100,221. Corporate insiders own 10.10% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Farmland Partners stock. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Farmland Partners Inc (NYSE:FPI) by 3.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 398,767 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,993 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC owned approximately 1.28% of Farmland Partners worth $1,810,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 46.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Farmland Partners Company Profile

Farmland Partners Inc is an internally managed real estate company that owns and seeks to acquire high-quality North American farmland and makes loans to farmers secured by farm real estate. As of the date of this release, the Company owns approximately 162,000 acres in 17 states, including Alabama, Arkansas, California, Colorado, Florida, Georgia, Illinois, Kansas, Louisiana, Michigan, Mississippi, Nebraska, North Carolina, South Carolina, South Dakota, Texas and Virginia.

