Fandom Sports Media (FDM) Trading Down 7.1%

Fandom Sports Media Corp (CNSX:FDM)’s share price fell 7.1% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $0.07 and last traded at $0.07. 138,000 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of ∞ from the average session volume of 0 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.07.

Fandom Sports Media Company Profile (CNSX:FDM)

FANDOM SPORTS Media is an entertainment company that aggregates, curates and produces unique fan-focused content. The FANDOM SPORTS App is the Company’s core product, which is the ultimate destination for unfiltered raw sports talk. The app allows passionate sports fans to unleash their primal sports passions, pick fights and earn rewards.

