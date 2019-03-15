Fabrinet (FN) Holdings Lowered by California Public Employees Retirement System

California Public Employees Retirement System trimmed its stake in shares of Fabrinet (NYSE:FN) by 1.9% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 105,353 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 2,016 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Fabrinet were worth $5,406,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in shares of Fabrinet by 13.2% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 101,827 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,225,000 after buying an additional 11,855 shares in the last quarter. Jefferies Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fabrinet during the 3rd quarter worth about $232,000. Seizert Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fabrinet during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,508,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Fabrinet by 32.6% during the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,444 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $382,000 after buying an additional 1,832 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Fabrinet by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,183,069 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $100,988,000 after buying an additional 33,413 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.97% of the company’s stock.

NYSE FN opened at $55.12 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 2.26 and a current ratio of 3.19. Fabrinet has a 12 month low of $27.69 and a 12 month high of $59.94. The company has a market capitalization of $2.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.60.

Fabrinet (NYSE:FN) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 4th. The technology company reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.05. Fabrinet had a net margin of 7.08% and a return on equity of 14.91%. The business had revenue of $403.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $386.22 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.72 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Fabrinet will post 3.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Toh-Seng Ng sold 14,518 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.85, for a total value of $854,384.30. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 60,266 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,546,654.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director David T. Mitchell sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.26, for a total transaction of $1,717,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 102,518 shares of company stock worth $5,703,054 over the last quarter. Insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on FN. Piper Jaffray Companies boosted their price target on shares of Fabrinet from $56.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 24th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Fabrinet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $58.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, January 24th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $62.00 target price (up from $58.00) on shares of Fabrinet in a report on Tuesday, December 18th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $53.17.

Fabrinet Company Profile

Fabrinet provides optical packaging and precision optical, electro-mechanical, and electronic manufacturing services in North America, the Asia-Pacific, and Europe. The company offers a range of optical and electro-mechanical capabilities in the manufacturing process, including process design and engineering, supply chain management, manufacturing, printed circuit board assembly, packaging, integration, final assembly, and test.

