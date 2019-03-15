Experience Points Reaches Market Cap of $1.62 Million (XP)

Experience Points (CURRENCY:XP) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on March 15th. Experience Points has a market cap of $1.62 million and $3,050.00 worth of Experience Points was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Experience Points has traded 6.4% lower against the dollar. One Experience Points coin can currently be bought for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges including Cryptopia, Bleutrade, CryptoBridge and CoinExchange.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

BitcoinDark (BTCD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $16.23 or 0.00246929 BTC.

Emercoin (EMC) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00007471 BTC.

Internet of People (IOP) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00003328 BTC.

Sprouts (SPRTS) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Breakout (BRK) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0286 or 0.00000725 BTC.

MAZA (MAZA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000005 BTC.

BitTokens (BXT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00007883 BTC.

Neutron (NTRN) traded 75.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0051 or 0.00000130 BTC.

Universal Currency (UNIT) traded 26.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0066 or 0.00000168 BTC.

PX (PX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000015 BTC.

About Experience Points

Experience Points (CRYPTO:XP) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 21st, 2017. Experience Points’ total supply is 302,465,792,562 coins and its circulating supply is 267,663,189,663 coins. The Reddit community for Experience Points is /r/thebigxp and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Experience Points’ official message board is forum.xpcoin.io . Experience Points’ official Twitter account is @theBigXP . Experience Points’ official website is www.xpcoin.io

Experience Points Coin Trading

Experience Points can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Coindeal, Crex24, CryptoBridge, Cryptohub, CoinExchange, Trade Satoshi, Bleutrade and Cryptopia. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Experience Points directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Experience Points should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Experience Points using one of the exchanges listed above.

