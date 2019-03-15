EXPERIAN PLC/ADR (EXPGY) Stock Rating Upgraded by BNP Paribas

EXPERIAN PLC/ADR (OTCMKTS:EXPGY) was upgraded by equities research analysts at BNP Paribas from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report released on Friday.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on EXPGY. Zacks Investment Research raised EXPERIAN PLC/ADR from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 26th. ValuEngine upgraded EXPERIAN PLC/ADR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 24th. Finally, Deutsche Bank lowered EXPERIAN PLC/ADR from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday.

Shares of EXPGY traded up $0.36 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $27.17. 70,783 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 90,342. EXPERIAN PLC/ADR has a 1 year low of $20.34 and a 1 year high of $27.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.40 billion, a PE ratio of 28.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.79.

Experian plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an information services company. The company offers credit services, such as holding, protecting, and managing data that help businesses and organizations to lend, as well as prevent frauds. Its credit services also holds information of people and businesses that have repaid credit in the past; and provides credit reports used by various businesses, such as banks, automotive dealers, healthcare providers, and retailers.

