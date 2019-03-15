Expeditors International of Washington (EXPD) VP Christopher J. Mcclincy Sells 1,960 Shares

Expeditors International of Washington (NASDAQ:EXPD) VP Christopher J. Mcclincy sold 1,960 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.09, for a total transaction of $151,096.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 12,848 shares in the company, valued at $990,452.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shares of EXPD stock traded down $0.59 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $76.41. 591,720 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,140,595. The company has a market capitalization of $13.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.96, a PEG ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.82. Expeditors International of Washington has a 12 month low of $60.80 and a 12 month high of $78.16.

Get Expeditors International of Washington alerts:

Expeditors International of Washington (NASDAQ:EXPD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 19th. The transportation company reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $2.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.15 billion. Expeditors International of Washington had a net margin of 7.60% and a return on equity of 31.62%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.71 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Expeditors International of Washington will post 3.55 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JOYN Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Expeditors International of Washington by 632.4% during the fourth quarter. JOYN Advisors Inc. now owns 498 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 430 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its stake in Expeditors International of Washington by 6,357.2% during the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 2,886,607 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 2,841,903 shares during the last quarter. Financial Gravity Companies Inc. bought a new position in Expeditors International of Washington during the fourth quarter worth $53,000. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Expeditors International of Washington during the fourth quarter worth $59,000. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its stake in Expeditors International of Washington by 121.5% during the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 970 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 532 shares during the last quarter. 92.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of Expeditors International of Washington from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Cowen restated a “market perform” rating and set a $78.00 target price (up previously from $75.00) on shares of Expeditors International of Washington in a research report on Wednesday, February 20th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Expeditors International of Washington from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus set a $77.00 target price on shares of Expeditors International of Washington and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 22nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $64.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $74.57.

WARNING: “Expeditors International of Washington (EXPD) VP Christopher J. Mcclincy Sells 1,960 Shares” was first posted by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this piece on another publication, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of U.S. & international copyright & trademark law. The original version of this piece can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/03/15/expeditors-international-of-washington-expd-vp-christopher-j-mcclincy-sells-1960-shares.html.

Expeditors International of Washington Company Profile

Expeditors International of Washington, Inc provides logistics services in the Americas, North Asia, South Asia, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and India. The company offers airfreight services, such as air freight consolidation and forwarding; ocean freight and ocean services, such as ocean freight consolidation, direct ocean forwarding, and order management; customs brokerage, intra-continental ground transportation and delivery, and warehousing and distribution services; and customs clearance, purchase order management, vendor consolidation, time-definite transportation services, cargo insurance, cargo monitoring and tracking, and other logistics solutions.

Recommended Story: Trading Strategy Methods and Types

Receive News & Ratings for Expeditors International of Washington Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Expeditors International of Washington and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.