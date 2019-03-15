eXp World Holdings Inc (EXPI) Insider Scott Petronis Sells 5,000 Shares

eXp World Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:EXPI) insider Scott Petronis sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.00, for a total value of $50,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Scott Petronis also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, February 12th, Scott Petronis sold 5,000 shares of eXp World stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.73, for a total value of $53,650.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:EXPI traded up $0.42 during trading on Friday, reaching $10.25. 110,827 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 161,663. eXp World Holdings Inc has a 52 week low of $6.61 and a 52 week high of $19.72.

Several analysts recently issued reports on EXPI shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded eXp World from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 15th. ValuEngine downgraded eXp World from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 7th.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new stake in shares of eXp World during the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. D.A. Davidson & CO. bought a new stake in shares of eXp World during the 3rd quarter valued at $248,000. Sigma Planning Corp lifted its position in shares of eXp World by 6.2% during the 4th quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 17,115 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $121,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in shares of eXp World during the 3rd quarter valued at $358,000. Finally, OmniStar Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of eXp World by 18.3% during the 4th quarter. OmniStar Financial Group Inc. now owns 19,994 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $142,000 after acquiring an additional 3,088 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 5.19% of the company’s stock.

About eXp World

eXp World Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based real estate brokerage services for residential real estate market in the United states and Canada. The company facilitates buyers to search real-time property listings and sellers to list their properties through its Website; and provides buyers and sellers access to a network of professional, consumer-centric agents, and brokers.

