Exelon Co. (EXC) Shares Sold by Clearbridge LLC

Clearbridge LLC trimmed its stake in Exelon Co. (NYSE:EXC) by 0.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 250,146 shares of the energy giant’s stock after selling 1,909 shares during the quarter. Exelon comprises about 3.4% of Clearbridge LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Clearbridge LLC’s holdings in Exelon were worth $11,282,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Weather Gauge Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Exelon in the fourth quarter worth $2,083,000. DNB Asset Management AS lifted its stake in shares of Exelon by 18.6% in the fourth quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 183,190 shares of the energy giant’s stock valued at $8,262,000 after buying an additional 28,714 shares in the last quarter. Hexavest Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Exelon by 17.5% in the fourth quarter. Hexavest Inc. now owns 1,974,405 shares of the energy giant’s stock valued at $89,046,000 after buying an additional 293,895 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Exelon by 6.2% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 11,849,193 shares of the energy giant’s stock valued at $517,335,000 after buying an additional 689,774 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Paradigm Asset Management Co. LLC lifted its stake in shares of Exelon by 0.6% in the third quarter. Paradigm Asset Management Co. LLC now owns 81,800 shares of the energy giant’s stock valued at $3,571,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.45% of the company’s stock.

EXC has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Exelon from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 16th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Exelon from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 19th. SunTrust Banks reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $48.00 price objective on shares of Exelon in a research note on Monday, December 3rd. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Exelon from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $46.94.

EXC opened at $49.62 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.17. Exelon Co. has a fifty-two week low of $37.45 and a fifty-two week high of $49.99. The stock has a market cap of $47.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.90, a PEG ratio of 3.73 and a beta of 0.37.

Exelon (NYSE:EXC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 8th. The energy giant reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.01. Exelon had a net margin of 5.58% and a return on equity of 9.18%. The company had revenue of $8.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.60 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.55 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Exelon Co. will post 3.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 8th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 20th were given a dividend of $0.3625 per share. This is a positive change from Exelon’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. This represents a $1.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 19th. Exelon’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.47%.

In other news, EVP Joseph Nigro sold 53,800 shares of Exelon stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.59, for a total value of $2,667,942.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 99,574 shares in the company, valued at $4,937,874.66. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Paymon Aliabadi sold 17,500 shares of Exelon stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.36, for a total transaction of $846,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 88,800 shares of company stock worth $4,352,142 over the last three months. 0.46% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Exelon

Exelon Corporation, a utility services holding company, engages in energy generation and delivery businesses in the United States and Canada. The company owns electric generating facilities, such as nuclear, fossil, wind, hydroelectric, and solar generating facilities. It also sells electricity to wholesale and retail customers; and sells natural gas, renewable energy, and other energy-related products and services.

