Exelon Co. (EXC) EVP Joseph Nigro Sells 53,800 Shares of Stock

Exelon Co. (NYSE:EXC) EVP Joseph Nigro sold 53,800 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.59, for a total transaction of $2,667,942.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 99,574 shares in the company, valued at $4,937,874.66. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

EXC traded up $0.38 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $50.00. 11,465,562 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,206,762. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $48.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.03, a P/E/G ratio of 3.73 and a beta of 0.37. Exelon Co. has a 52 week low of $37.45 and a 52 week high of $49.99.

Exelon (NYSE:EXC) last posted its earnings results on Friday, February 8th. The energy giant reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $8.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.60 billion. Exelon had a net margin of 5.58% and a return on equity of 9.18%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.55 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Exelon Co. will post 3.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 8th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 20th were paid a $0.3625 dividend. This represents a $1.45 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.90%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 19th. This is a boost from Exelon’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. Exelon’s dividend payout ratio is 46.47%.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc lifted its stake in shares of Exelon by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 77,314,222 shares of the energy giant’s stock worth $3,375,540,000 after purchasing an additional 1,309,965 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Exelon by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 75,231,069 shares of the energy giant’s stock worth $3,392,922,000 after acquiring an additional 3,305,035 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its stake in Exelon by 4,439.0% during the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 23,185,910 shares of the energy giant’s stock worth $514,000 after acquiring an additional 22,675,097 shares during the period. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC raised its stake in Exelon by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 20,107,490 shares of the energy giant’s stock worth $906,848,000 after acquiring an additional 868,290 shares during the period. Finally, LSV Asset Management raised its stake in Exelon by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 13,204,962 shares of the energy giant’s stock worth $595,543,000 after acquiring an additional 38,380 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.45% of the company’s stock.

EXC has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Exelon from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 16th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Exelon from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 19th. SunTrust Banks reissued a “hold” rating and set a $48.00 price objective on shares of Exelon in a research report on Monday, December 3rd. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Exelon from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $46.94.

Exelon Company Profile

Exelon Corporation, a utility services holding company, engages in energy generation and delivery businesses in the United States and Canada. The company owns electric generating facilities, such as nuclear, fossil, wind, hydroelectric, and solar generating facilities. It also sells electricity to wholesale and retail customers; and sells natural gas, renewable energy, and other energy-related products and services.

