Everyman Media Group (EMAN) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Canaccord Genuity

Everyman Media Group (LON:EMAN)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by investment analysts at Canaccord Genuity in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday. They presently have a GBX 300 ($3.92) price objective on the stock. Canaccord Genuity’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 51.52% from the stock’s previous close.

EMAN stock opened at GBX 198 ($2.59) on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.74. Everyman Media Group has a 12-month low of GBX 178.64 ($2.33) and a 12-month high of GBX 275 ($3.59). The company has a market capitalization of $140.56 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 86.09.

Get Everyman Media Group alerts:

In related news, insider Charles Dorfman acquired 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 27th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 202 ($2.64) per share, for a total transaction of £15,150 ($19,796.16).

Everyman Media Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and manages cinemas in the United Kingdom. As of March 31, 2018, it operated 22 venues with 69 screens under the Everyman brand. The company was formerly known as Finlaw Two Plc and changed its name to Everyman Media Group Plc in October 2013.

Featured Article: What are earnings reports?

Receive News & Ratings for Everyman Media Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Everyman Media Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.