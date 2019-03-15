Everus (EVR) Price Reaches $0.0191 on Major Exchanges

Everus (CURRENCY:EVR) traded up 1.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on March 15th. Everus has a market capitalization of $8.71 million and approximately $14,313.00 worth of Everus was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Everus coin can now be bought for $0.0191 or 0.00000482 BTC on major exchanges including $50.98, $7.50, $20.33 and $24.68. Over the last seven days, Everus has traded up 62.2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Maker (MKR) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $659.31 or 0.16726052 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00003340 BTC.

Pundi X (NPXS) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000017 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.94 or 0.00049307 BTC.

Aurora (AOA) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0148 or 0.00000376 BTC.

IOST (IOST) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0077 or 0.00000195 BTC.

Project Pai (PAI) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0499 or 0.00001266 BTC.

MCO (MCO) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.39 or 0.00068464 BTC.

Oyster (PRL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00008001 BTC.

About Everus

Everus (CRYPTO:EVR) is a coin. It launched on September 6th, 2017. Everus’ total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 457,107,486 coins. The official website for Everus is everus.org . Everus’ official Twitter account is @everusworld and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Everus is media.everus.org . The Reddit community for Everus is /r/everus-world and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Everus Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Everus directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Everus should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Everus using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

