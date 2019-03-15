Eversource Energy (ES) Shares Sold by NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc

NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc decreased its position in shares of Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) by 66.7% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 1,700 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 3,400 shares during the period. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc’s holdings in Eversource Energy were worth $110,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bremer Trust National Association bought a new position in Eversource Energy during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Certified Advisory Corp raised its position in shares of Eversource Energy by 114.8% in the 4th quarter. Certified Advisory Corp now owns 421 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Destination Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Eversource Energy in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Eversource Energy in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its position in Eversource Energy by 6,323.7% in the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 2,217,214 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 2,182,698 shares in the last quarter. 73.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, VP Jay S. Buth sold 1,650 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.44, for a total value of $114,576.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Gregory B. Butler sold 11,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.63, for a total value of $789,245.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 111,201 shares of company stock worth $7,727,360. 0.45% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE ES opened at $70.92 on Friday. Eversource Energy has a twelve month low of $52.76 and a twelve month high of $71.27. The company has a market capitalization of $22.39 billion, a PE ratio of 21.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.59 and a beta of 0.31. The company has a current ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07.

Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 20th. The utilities provider reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by ($0.02). Eversource Energy had a return on equity of 9.18% and a net margin of 12.23%. The business had revenue of $2.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.71 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.75 EPS. Eversource Energy’s quarterly revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Eversource Energy will post 3.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 5th will be paid a $0.535 dividend. This is an increase from Eversource Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 4th. This represents a $2.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.02%. Eversource Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 65.24%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Macquarie upgraded Eversource Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $73.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, March 4th. Bank of America downgraded Eversource Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $68.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, February 25th. Guggenheim downgraded Eversource Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 22nd. Scotiabank restated a “sell” rating and issued a $63.00 target price on shares of Eversource Energy in a research note on Thursday, February 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Eversource Energy from $69.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $69.18.

Eversource Energy Company Profile

Eversource Energy, a public utility holding company, engages in the energy delivery business. The company operates in three segments: Electric Distribution, Electric Transmission, and Natural Gas Distribution. It is involved in the transmission and distribution of electricity; and distribution of natural gas.

