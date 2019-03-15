Evergy (EVRG) Shares Sold by Korea Investment CORP

Korea Investment CORP lessened its position in Evergy (NASDAQ:EVRG) by 23.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 61,352 shares of the company’s stock after selling 18,600 shares during the quarter. Korea Investment CORP’s holdings in Evergy were worth $3,483,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new position in Evergy during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its position in Evergy by 5,507.0% during the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 1,660,636 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 1,631,019 shares in the last quarter. Bremer Trust National Association bought a new position in Evergy during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Riverview Trust Co bought a new position in Evergy during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Mondrian Investment Partners LTD bought a new position in Evergy during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $38,000.

EVRG has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Bank of America raised Evergy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 12th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Evergy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group lowered Evergy from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $53.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Friday, January 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $60.14.

In other Evergy news, EVP Anthony D. Somma sold 1,000 shares of Evergy stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.21, for a total value of $56,210.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director Richard L. Hawley bought 500 shares of Evergy stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 26th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $55.63 per share, with a total value of $27,815.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 3,000 shares of company stock valued at $172,230.

Evergy stock opened at $57.12 on Friday. Evergy has a 12 month low of $49.74 and a 12 month high of $61.10.

Evergy (NASDAQ:EVRG) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 21st. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.16). The business had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.26 billion.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 4th will be issued a $0.475 dividend. This represents a $1.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.33%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 1st.

Evergy Profile

Westar Energy, Inc engages in the generation, transmission and distribution of electricity in Kansas. It provides electricity to residential, commercial, and industrial customers in the cities of Topeka, Lawrence, Manhattan, Salina, and Hutchinson. The company was founded in 1924 and is headquartered in Topeka, KS.

