Evergy (EVRG) Position Lessened by California State Teachers Retirement System

California State Teachers Retirement System decreased its position in shares of Evergy (NASDAQ:EVRG) by 3.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 432,484 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,852 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System owned 0.16% of Evergy worth $24,552,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new position in Evergy during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its stake in Evergy by 5,507.0% during the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 1,660,636 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,631,019 shares during the period. Bremer Trust National Association purchased a new position in Evergy during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new position in Evergy during the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Mondrian Investment Partners LTD purchased a new position in Evergy during the fourth quarter worth approximately $38,000.

In other news, EVP Anthony D. Somma sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.21, for a total value of $56,210.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Richard L. Hawley bought 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 26th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $55.63 per share, for a total transaction of $27,815.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 3,000 shares of company stock worth $172,230.

Shares of EVRG stock opened at $57.12 on Friday. Evergy has a 52 week low of $49.74 and a 52 week high of $61.10.

Evergy (NASDAQ:EVRG) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 21st. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.16). The firm had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.26 billion.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 4th will be paid a $0.475 dividend. This represents a $1.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 1st.

A number of research firms have weighed in on EVRG. Bank of America raised shares of Evergy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Evergy from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $64.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 11th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Evergy from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $53.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Friday, January 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $60.14.

About Evergy

Westar Energy, Inc engages in the generation, transmission and distribution of electricity in Kansas. It provides electricity to residential, commercial, and industrial customers in the cities of Topeka, Lawrence, Manhattan, Salina, and Hutchinson. The company was founded in 1924 and is headquartered in Topeka, KS.

