E*TRADE Financial Corp (ETFC) Stake Increased by Great West Life Assurance Co. Can

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its position in E*TRADE Financial Corp (NASDAQ:ETFC) by 0.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 185,790 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,139 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can owned approximately 0.07% of E*TRADE Financial worth $7,767,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CENTRAL TRUST Co increased its holdings in E*TRADE Financial by 98.8% during the 4th quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 5,735 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $252,000 after acquiring an additional 2,850 shares in the last quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. increased its holdings in E*TRADE Financial by 49.2% during the 3rd quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 102,012 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,344,000 after acquiring an additional 33,655 shares in the last quarter. Toscafund Asset Management LLP grew its holdings in shares of E*TRADE Financial by 22.5% during the third quarter. Toscafund Asset Management LLP now owns 735,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $38,507,000 after buying an additional 135,000 shares in the last quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of E*TRADE Financial by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 1,677,061 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $73,589,000 after buying an additional 30,080 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. grew its holdings in shares of E*TRADE Financial by 97.7% during the third quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 23,952 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,255,000 after buying an additional 11,835 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.81% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank lowered their price target on shares of E*TRADE Financial from $60.00 to $59.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 16th. Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of E*TRADE Financial in a report on Friday, November 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $64.00 price target for the company. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of E*TRADE Financial in a report on Thursday, November 15th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of E*TRADE Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 21st. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on shares of E*TRADE Financial to $55.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $61.13.

ETFC opened at $48.90 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 0.28. E*TRADE Financial Corp has a 1 year low of $40.41 and a 1 year high of $66.46. The company has a market capitalization of $11.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.57, a P/E/G ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.15.

E*TRADE Financial (NASDAQ:ETFC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 24th. The financial services provider reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $735.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $745.69 million. E*TRADE Financial had a net margin of 36.62% and a return on equity of 17.27%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.64 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that E*TRADE Financial Corp will post 4.17 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 1st were given a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 31st. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.15%. E*TRADE Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 14.40%.

In other E*TRADE Financial news, EVP Michael John Curcio sold 21,928 shares of E*TRADE Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.36, for a total transaction of $1,038,510.08. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 213,896 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,130,114.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Robert J. Chersi purchased 2,200 shares of E*TRADE Financial stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 30th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $46.24 per share, for a total transaction of $101,728.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,253 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $150,418.72. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

E*TRADE Financial Company Profile

E*TRADE Financial Corporation, a financial services company, provides brokerage and related products and services primarily to individual retail investors under the E*TRADE Financial brand. It also offers investor-focused banking products, primarily sweep deposits to retail investors; Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation insurance services; clearing and settlement services; investment advisory services; and financial corporate services, such as software and services for managing equity compensation plans to its corporate clients.

