MUFG Securities EMEA plc boosted its position in Estee Lauder Companies Inc (NYSE:EL) by 599.5% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 42,500 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 36,424 shares during the period. MUFG Securities EMEA plc’s holdings in Estee Lauder Companies were worth $5,529,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of EL. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its stake in Estee Lauder Companies by 6,015.8% in the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 6,896,861 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 6,784,090 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Estee Lauder Companies by 112.1% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,032,887 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,022,019,000 after purchasing an additional 3,716,962 shares during the last quarter. MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd lifted its stake in Estee Lauder Companies by 673,732.9% in the fourth quarter. MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd now owns 1,125,301 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,401,000 after purchasing an additional 1,125,134 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in Estee Lauder Companies by 242.1% in the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,246,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $181,170,000 after purchasing an additional 882,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its stake in Estee Lauder Companies by 15.8% in the third quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 5,143,117 shares of the company’s stock valued at $747,400,000 after purchasing an additional 701,827 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.09% of the company’s stock.

Get Estee Lauder Companies alerts:

EL opened at $160.71 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $57.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.63, a PEG ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. Estee Lauder Companies Inc has a 52 week low of $121.47 and a 52 week high of $160.83.

Estee Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 5th. The company reported $1.74 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $4.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.92 billion. Estee Lauder Companies had a return on equity of 40.38% and a net margin of 11.49%. The firm’s revenue was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.52 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Estee Lauder Companies Inc will post 5.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 28th will be paid a $0.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 27th. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.07%. Estee Lauder Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.14%.

In other Estee Lauder Companies news, major shareholder Lal Family Partners Lp sold 235,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.87, for a total transaction of $37,099,450.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Alexandra C. Trower sold 25,296 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.71, for a total transaction of $4,014,728.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 600,774 shares of company stock worth $91,688,069. 16.13% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Berenberg Bank downgraded Estee Lauder Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $150.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, February 6th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Estee Lauder Companies to $173.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, March 7th. Wells Fargo & Co reissued a “hold” rating and set a $142.00 target price (up previously from $135.00) on shares of Estee Lauder Companies in a report on Tuesday, February 5th. ValuEngine cut shares of Estee Lauder Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 24th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Estee Lauder Companies from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. Estee Lauder Companies currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $155.73.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: “Estee Lauder Companies Inc (EL) Shares Bought by MUFG Securities EMEA plc” was reported by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this report on another domain, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of US & international trademark & copyright laws. The legal version of this report can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/03/15/estee-lauder-companies-inc-el-shares-bought-by-mufg-securities-emea-plc.html.

About Estee Lauder Companies

The Estée Lauder Companies Inc manufactures and markets skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products. The company offers a range of skin care products, such as moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care products, exfoliators, acne care products, facial masks, cleansing devices, and sun care products; and makeup products, including lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, nail polishes, and powders, as well as related items, including compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.

Read More: Commodities

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Estee Lauder Companies Inc (NYSE:EL).

Receive News & Ratings for Estee Lauder Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Estee Lauder Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.